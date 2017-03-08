It’s no secret that the Patriots were in the market for a tight end — maybe two, even — and they went out and solved that problem on Wednesday.

The Patriots traded for Colts tight end Dwayne Allen, and immediately filled the void left by Martellus Bennett (who will be a free agent tomorrow). They now have the option to draft a tight end, too, and likely will take the opportunity to select someone from one of the best TE classes of all-time.

The key for Allen will be remaining healthy, which is why the Patriots will likely draft a tight end as insurance.

What’d we learn from Wednesday’s trade, though? NESN knows the Patriots as well as anyone, and did an excellent job tackling that subject.