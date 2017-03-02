After all the talk about which teams would make a move and trade for Jimmy Garoppolo, it now appears that no one will.

The Patriots were clearly looking for a king’s ransom for Garoppolo, and did not receive one.

Jimmy G’s rookie deal is set to expire after the 2017 season, so if New England wants to get something in exchange for him, now would’ve been the time. With that said, it now looks like the Patriots may even re-sign him, in looking at his contract situation.

There’s more to it than that, though, and NESN published a great article that explains all of it. Check it out.