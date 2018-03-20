Warriors star Stephen Curry has missed the last six games with an ankle injury, but his return could be just around the corner.

Curry has been cleared to play by team doctors, and he could actually suit up for game action later this week.

Stephen Curry injury update: pic.twitter.com/rdIgQaLTmU — Warriors PR (@WarriorsPR) March 20, 2018

The Warriors have lost four of their last six games, so Curry’s return can’t come soon enough.

After watching the Warriors lose to the Spurs on Monday night — missing the majority of their starters — we can expect Curry to be in the lineup sooner than later.