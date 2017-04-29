Day 3 of the 2017 NFL Draft is set to kick off on Saturday afternoon, and it will be interesting to see how teams will use their late-round draft picks. Some of these players could become diamonds in the rough, while others will go on to be known as busts.

This same time last year, however, featured a particularly good class as far as Pro Bowl-caliber prospects go. Three of the four rookies in the 2016 draft that went on to make the Pro Bowl were taken in the fourth round or later.

Rounds 4-7 today. Four rookies made Pro Bowl last year, and 3 – Dak Prescott, Jordan Howard, Tyreek Hill – were taken in 4th round or later. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 29, 2017

Reflecting back on the final day of the big event last year just adds to the pressure on teams and drama set to take place on Saturday.

There are still plenty of game-changers left on the board, such as Malachi Dupre, Nathan Peterman, Samaje Perine, among others. Who will be this year’s late-round studs? These are the rounds where we see the NFL’s best front offices/scouting departments rise among the rest and really shine.

Finding value in the late rounds is what separates the men from the boys.