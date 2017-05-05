The playoff series between the Celtics and Wizards has been quite chippy, since the first game even tipped off at TD Garden.

Thursday’s Game 3 at the Verizon Center featured three ejections and eight technical fouls — an NBA Playoffs record — and there were plenty of hard screens, physical contact and trash talking.

Washington destroyed its opponent, 116-89, which was a big reason for some of the trash talk. Even the team’s superstar, John Wall, got in on it at one point in the third quarter, with the Wizards leading, 94-69. Wall prepared to shoot the second of two free throws, but before he did, he made sure to point and appeared to say “This is for you, hoe!”

But who was he talking to? You be the judge.

Did John Wall just say "THIS FOR YOU HOE"?!?!?! LOL HT @Lizzs_Lockeroom pic.twitter.com/ttLlS5pIjQ — Steve Noah (@Steve_OS) May 5, 2017

Wall pointed to his right, but the only Celtics player over there was Jonas Jerebko, who rarely even plays. The most likely candidates were Isaiah Thomas and Jaylen Brown — only one of which was on the court at the time.