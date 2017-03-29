Opening Day of the 2017 MLB Season is just a few days away, and fans are anxiously awaiting the first pitch.

With the Cubs winning the World Series last year — even trailing 3-1 in the series against the Indians — we now know anything is possible. That’s part of what makes baseball great. Every year, there are teams that surprise either early or late in the season, for better or for worse.

Last season, it was all about the Cubs and Indians making pennant runs, while the Royals, Mets, Angels and Athletics regressed a bit. Lucky for them, the slate has been wiped clean, and it’s all about 2017.

Now seems like the perfect time to predict which teams could surprise this year, and NESN listed six candidates to do just that, so check it out.