The NBA trade deadline is less than 48 hours away, and the window of opportunity for buyers and sellers to get what they’re looking for is beginning to close.

This is the time of year when many teams reveal their long-term plans. For example, the Kings clearly want to stockpile players and draft picks, and have basically blown up most of their roster so they can start over, which we learned from the DeMarcus Cousins trade. On the other hand, the Pelicans are looking to make the playoffs this year, and are attempting to give Anthony Davis some help upfront.

There are also some teams that fall in the middle, like the Lakers, who are willing to move some pieces, but are also making it clear that they want to retain their young stars, which Magic Johnson indicated on Tuesday.

Magic on trades: "Our untouchables are our young talent right now…There’s been people that have been calling for [them], but we’ve said no." — Baxter Holmes (@BaxterHolmes) February 21, 2017

Now that the buyers and sellers have emerged, and we know who is who, which five NBA teams that could make a title run should make a move before the deadline? NESN has the answers.