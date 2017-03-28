With the 2016-17 NBA regular season drawing to a close, this seems like the perfect time to start looking toward the draft.

For teams like the Knicks, Sixers, Suns, Kings, Magic, Nets and Lakers, the season was over a long time ago, and they’d probably be better off considering tanking in order to land a higher draft pick. Their general managers and scouting departments are already fixated on the league’s next crop of players, so they can start working on their draft boards to build for the future.

The draft is set to take place on June 23, so they still have plenty of time, but they’ll still spend plenty of time from now until then to watch tape, evaluate and talk to others in the know, just in case they want to make a trade before the big event.

