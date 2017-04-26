There’s no clear-cut pick as far as who the best quarterback in the 2017 NFL Draft is. It really depends on scheme fit, and also what each team’s scouting department sees in that player.

Opinions can change quickly, and if we remember, Deshaun Watson was deemed the best overall prospect by far after Clemson defeated Alabama in the national championship game. His big-game experience, decision making late in games and physical skill set made him a slam dunk at the time.

But scouts and analysts eventually got their hands on Mitchell Trubisky’s tape, and they really liked what they saw. It’s hard not to like a guy with a strong arm who can make all the throws, that really carried his teammates and made them better.

Patrick Mahomes, too, has a strong arm and can make all the throws. And Davis Webb, well, now there are rumors that he could go in the first round, which seems a bit crazy, but you never know.

So which quarterbacks should be selected in the first round? NESN took a look at the ones that are exactly worthy of a day one selection, so check it out.