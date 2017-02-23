Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the hottest commodity on the trade market right now, and it’s safe to say the team will get a good return on its former second-round draft pick.

The free-agent market for quarterbacks is barren, and that gives the team a ton of leverage. Teams such as the Browns, 49ers, Bears and Broncos are all in need of a signal-caller, and the first three listed have expressed interest in acquiring Jimmy G.

As it relates to trades, New England always seems to come away with a favorable outcome, and given their current situation — with Brady set to play until he’s 100 — this scenario looks to be no different.

We recently took a look at five potential landing spots for Garoppolo, and NESN, on Thursday, talked about which ones are the best fits for him.