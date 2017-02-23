Quantcast
Which team would Jimmy Garoppolo best fit with?
Posted by on February 23, 2017

Patriots backup quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is the hottest commodity on the trade market right now, and it’s safe to say the team will get a good return on its former second-round draft pick.

The free-agent market for quarterbacks is barren, and that gives the team a ton of leverage. Teams such as the Browns, 49ers, Bears and Broncos are all in need of a signal-caller, and the first three listed have expressed interest in acquiring Jimmy G.

As it relates to trades, New England always seems to come away with a favorable outcome, and given their current situation — with Brady set to play until he’s 100 — this scenario looks to be no different.

We recently took a look at five potential landing spots for Garoppolo, and NESN, on Thursday, talked about which ones are the best fits for him.

