The White Sox organization has been a seller in the offseason, and the team is looking to go younger, collecting many prospects in the process.

Judging by the pitch that one particular prospect threw during a workout on Tuesday, that might not be a terrible idea.

Michael Kopech, who was acquired by the White Sox in the Chris Sale trade, had a max-velocity workout with the team so they could see him throw gas, and that’s exactly what he did.

One particular pitch was even clocked at 110 mph.

White Sox prospect Michael Kopech threw a 3oz ball 110 mph 🔥🔥🔥@MichaelKopech5 @teamAPEC pic.twitter.com/PVUynwoBvo — Ballplayer Plus (@BallPlayerPlus) January 18, 2017

Obviously, Kopech took a running start, and he wasn’t throwing from the mound, so we can’t compare it to anything. But for the record, Aroldis Chapman threw the fastest pitch ever in an MLB game, which was clocked at 105 mph.