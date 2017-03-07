The 2017 NFL Draft is now less than two months away, and with the Scouting Combine having wrapped up on Monday, it’s time to start looking at the best prospects who are looking to play at the professional level.

This year’s draft looks to be very deep at tight end, defensive back, pass-rusher and safety, but doesn’t provide much as far as quarterbacks, tackles and wide receivers go.

Athleticism is very important when scouts evaluate prospects, especially in today’s NFL. With that said, NESN took a look at the most athletic prospects at every position now that the combine is in the books, so check it out.