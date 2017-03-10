One of the MLB’s best draws how diverse it is as far as player nationalities go.

Some of the league’s greats hail from Venezuela, the Dominican Republic, Cuba, Japan, and, of course, the United States. And that’s on full display right now during the World Baseball Classic.

The WBC will tell us which country boasts the best players in the world, with the Dominican Republic, Venezuela and the United States all having a great chance to win. There’ll likely be a darkhorse that emerges as well, and this would probably be a great time to point out that Team Israel is 3-0 and playing some great ball right now.

But who are the best American-born players in MLB? NESN ranked the top 10, and did a great job of it, so check it out.