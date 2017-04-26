The 2017 NFL Draft appears to be one of the most talent-heavy ones in recent years.

For teams in need of a running back, tight end, or defensive back, there are plenty of prospects that can come in and make an immediate impact on day one. But for those looking for an offensive lineman or wide receiver, well, they might want to wait until next season, or explore the free-agent market instead.

This year’s quarterback draft class is polarizing, moreso than in recent years. There isn’t one player that appears to be a surefire, “can’t miss” guy, and it’s not even guaranteed that the No. 1 pick will be a quarterback. Myles Garrett could be the first overall player drafted, even though Warren Sapp isn’t a big fan of his game.

