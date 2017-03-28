James Harden and Russell Westbrook have made the race for the NBA’s MVP Award highly entertaining and competitive this season.

Even though the usual suspects — LeBron James, Stephen Curry and Kawhi Leonard — aren’t even really in the conversation, the race to win the award has been fun to watch for fans, with Russ and Harden dropping triple-doubles nearly every other game.

Westbrook and Harden actually squared off on the court on Sunday, with each player turning in strong performances. Russ dropped 39 points, dished out 13 assists and hauled in 11 rebounds. The bearded player didn’t have his best game, scoring 22 points, with five rebounds and 12 assists in the team’s 137-125 victory.

Harden may not have had his best game on Sunday, but he’s still the current favorite to win the award, even though it’s still up in the air. Recently, a player who knows a thing or two about being named MVP, Kobe Bryant, was asked who he thinks will win. Bryant won the award back in 2008. Head over to NESN for the full story, so you can see who Bryant picked to win.

[Click here to read about who Bryant believes will win the MVP award.]

