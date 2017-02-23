With all the hype leading up to the NBA trade deadline, it’s safe to say Thursday failed to live up to expectations.

P.J. Tucker being traded to the Raptors was the biggest trade of the day — along with Nerlens Noel to the Mavericks — and Paul George ended up staying put in Indiana.

The Celtics didn’t make any moves at all, which was a big surprise. But the most shocking event of the day was the move that wasn’t, when Jahlil Okafor was not traded out of Philadelphia. He seemed like the one surefire candidate to be moved, yet it didn’t happen.

So who were the biggest winners and losers from trade deadline week? NESN ran through all of them with a great recap.

[Click to read about the biggest winners and losers from trade deadline week.]