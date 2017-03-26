No one could’ve predicted Colin Kaepernick’s downfall, maybe not even Kap himself.

While it’s unclear if NFL teams are passing on signing him because of his political beliefs and his off-the-field baggage, or because the book is out on him and teams know how to limit his effectiveness, the fact remains that it’s nearly April, and he’s still a free agent.

There’s another free-agent quarterback on the market as well—a quarterback who showed flashes of greatness, but just not at the professional level. Yes, we’re talking about Johnny Manziel.

Manziel, just three years ago, was selected in the first round of the draft, and had a bright future ahead of him. But he quickly threw that away by partying and being a poor teammate.

But the Manziel comeback tour is in full swing, as he says he’s been working out and is getting ready for another shot in the NFL. And it appears that one prominent coach has taken an interest in him.

Sources: #Saints coach Sean Payton & Johnny Manziel were spotted together Super Bowl week, at breakfast. They discussed a return to football — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 23, 2017

Still, that doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll get an offer from the Saints—or any team, for that matter.

Kaepernick, on the other hand, played in 12 of the 49ers’ 16 regular-season games last season. He threw 16 touchdown passes, and seven interceptions, managing a decent quarterback rating of 90.7. It’s important to note that a good chunk of his yards came in garbage time, with the Niners down multiple scores facing prevent defense.

Kap, though, has at least had the respect of his teammates. It doesn’t seem like that’s been the case for Manziel, even though he seems to have undergone an attitude adjustment.

One similarity they both share is their ability to move around in the pocket, giving them both the ability to extend plays and make defenses pay. Manziel uses his nifty footwork to buy time and then looks to throw downfield. Kap, on the other hand, dances around and then takes off running, with the ability to break off a big run quickly.

It’s hard to say which quarterback will get an offer from an NFL team first. The likelihood is that it’ll happen after the draft, when teams have a better idea of what their depth charts may look like.

As far as who will be the first to get a legitimate offer, we’re rolling with Kaepernick, as he did play in the league last season, and has had more success at the professional level than Manziel, who is more of a “project” than anything.

