With the NBA Playoffs officially underway, it's time to take a look at the field of contenders and try to decipher which team figures to walk off with the rings and trophy.

It doesn’t take a great sports handicapper to come to the conclusion that the Golden State Warriors are most deserving favorites to take the title. For the third year is a row, they claimed the best record in the NBA at 67-15. They also had the longest winning streak put up during the season at 14 games. Amazingly, a good part of that run came with All-Star Forward Kevin Durant on the bench with an injury.

To the chagrin of the rest of the league’s playoff contestants, Durant has made it back for the playoffs and looks ready to go. With Durant, Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson firing on all cylinders, the Warriors could well walk away with its second title in three years. However, there are three issues that could stand in the team’s way.

First, power forward Draymond Green still has a propensity for having meltdowns on the court. At times, it seems uncontrollable. When it happens, it tends to disrupt the team’s flow on the court. It happened last year in the finals against the Cleveland Cavaliers and guess which team walked off with the title? The Cavs. As the team’s only legitimate defensive stopper and rebounder, the Warriors need him on the floor, not sitting in the commissioner’s office trying to explain his on-court behavior.