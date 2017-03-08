The Cleveland Browns need a quarterback, which has been a recurring theme over the past two decades.

This time, they seem dedicated to finding a signal-caller they can build around for years to come, rather than bringing in a “project” that may or may not work out, or a seasoned veteran who can come play for a few years as a placeholder.

It’s no secret that the Browns are interested in trading for Jimmy Garoppolo, but the Patriots are reportedly asking for at least a first-round draft pick in return. And, as NESN points out, history is not on Cleveland’s side if they were to make this move.