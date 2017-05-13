The Capitals’ window for opportunity closed when the team was eliminated from the NHL Playoffs after suffering a 2-0 loss at home on Wednesday night.

Washington got good contributions from some of its young playmakers on the offensive end, but for the most part, the two stars/linemates — Alexander Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom — did not make a positive influence as far as offensive pressure/results went.

In Game 7, especially, Ovie was nearly invisible. You wouldn’t have even known he was on the ice. That’s a problem, especially given that the superstar/team leader made $10 million this season.

At 31 years of age, supposedly battling a “lower body injury” that bothered him during the playoffs, it’s clear that Ovie’s best years are behind him. As such, NESN did a great job of making the case to trade him, so check it out.