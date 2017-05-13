Quantcast
Why Capitals should trade Alexander Ovechkin in offseason
Posted by on May 12, 2017

The Capitals’ window for opportunity closed when the team was eliminated from the NHL Playoffs after suffering a 2-0 loss at home on Wednesday night.

Washington got good contributions from some of its young playmakers on the offensive end, but for the most part, the two stars/linemates — Alexander Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom — did not make a positive influence as far as offensive pressure/results went.

In Game 7, especially, Ovie was nearly invisible. You wouldn’t have even known he was on the ice. That’s a problem, especially given that the superstar/team leader made $10 million this season.

At 31 years of age, supposedly battling a “lower body injury” that bothered him during the playoffs, it’s clear that Ovie’s best years are behind him. As such, NESN did a great job of making the case to trade him, so check it out.

