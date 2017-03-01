George Hill and the Utah Jazz failed to reach a deal on a contract extension before the deadline, and the two won’t resume talks until July.

The 30-year-old veteran, who is now playing on his third NBA team, has put together one of the best seasons of his career, averaging 17.7 points, four assists and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Hill’s stock is about as high as it can get right now, and he knows it. He likely wants to be paid for his production/numbers, while the Jazz are looking at his age and hesitant to pay him like someone five years younger than him.

