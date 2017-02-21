Posted byon
DeMarcus Cousins is arguably the best big man in the NBA right now, so why didn’t more teams attempt to trade for him?
The Celtics, in particular, would have been a great fit, and couldn’t benefited from his services, on paper. They have one of the most dynamic point guards in the NBA in Isaiah Thomas, and a stout frontcourt with a lot of depth, so they could make a move and not even think twice about it.
But Boston didn’t seem to make a strong push for Cousins, and he ended up landing in New Orleans, which shocked many.
The Celtics are in win-now mode, though, and maybe they could’ve made a title run this season with Cousins. There’s one main reason why the team didn’t trade for him, though, which NESN pointed out.