DeMarcus Cousins is arguably the best big man in the NBA right now, so why didn’t more teams attempt to trade for him?

The Celtics, in particular, would have been a great fit, and couldn’t benefited from his services, on paper. They have one of the most dynamic point guards in the NBA in Isaiah Thomas, and a stout frontcourt with a lot of depth, so they could make a move and not even think twice about it.

But Boston didn’t seem to make a strong push for Cousins, and he ended up landing in New Orleans, which shocked many.

The Celtics are in win-now mode, though, and maybe they could’ve made a title run this season with Cousins. There’s one main reason why the team didn’t trade for him, though, which NESN pointed out.