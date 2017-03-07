Expectations were high for Jaylen Brown before he even played in his first NBA game.

The third overall pick of the 2016 draft won a 2014 FIBA Americas Championship gold medal with Justise Winslow, and then went on to play for Cal in college, but did so for only one season.

So it was clear that Brown was a “project,” and even though his ceiling was very high, he’d require a lot of development to get to where he needs to be.

The Celtics were good with that, and Brown has already shown signs of improvement throughout the year, and now that his minutes are going up, he’s put himself in the running for the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award. NESN did a great job of stating his case, so check out their article to see why he could win.