One simple statistic points to Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan being the likely front runner to win NFL MVP in 2016.

According to NFL Media Research, Ryan has a passer rating of 115.5 this season. That’s the fourth highest mark ever amongst quarterbacks with at least 400 passing attempts in a single season, and all four of the others in the top-five went on to win NFL MVP.

Matt Ryan is on pace for the 4th-highest single-season passer rating in NFL history (min. 400 att). Every other player in the Top 5 won MVP. pic.twitter.com/xnndTmYoKG — NFL Research (@NFLResearch) December 27, 2016

The others, including Aaron Rodgers in 2011 (122.5), Peyton Manning in 2004 (121.1), Tom Brady in 2007 (117.2) and Manning again in 2013 (115.1), all won the MVP.

After 15 games, Ryan has thrown for 4,613 yards and 34 touchdowns for the NFC South-winning Falcons—a team also leading the NFL in points scored.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said Ryan should be the MVP.

“There are a lot of great players in this league, and I think Matt has had an MVP year,” Blank said, via ESPN. “How people vote, they’ll vote, but Matt certainly gets my vote. That’s for sure.”

Ryan is one of several legitimate MVP candidates, including Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Ezekiel Elliott, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and Arizona Cardinals running back David Johnson.