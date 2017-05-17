In the first two games of the Eastern Conference Championship, Ottawa Senators goalie Craig Anderson has been a brick wall.

The Masterton Trophy finalist stopped 55 of the 57 shots the Pittsburgh Penguins have fired at him. That’s good for a .965 save percentage against the extensive arsenal of snipers the Penguins can run at him.

If not for a goal by Penguins forward Evgeni Malkin with 5:35 remaining in the third period, Anderson and the Senators would have shutout the Penguins in Game 1.

Anderson saved 28 of 29 shots during Monday’s Game 2 loss to Pittsburgh. The only goal of the game came off a bad bounce that ended up on Phil Kessel‘s stick in the slot.

While things are coming up roses for the Senators veteran netminder in the playoffs, it wasn’t always that way.

Earlier this season Anderson put his family before his team and left the game of hockey to take care of his wife Nicholle after she was diagnosed with cancer.

In October, the 35-year-old Anderson’s teammates were forced to move on without him for an unknown amount of time after he was granted a leave of absence for “personal reasons.” It was the second time in a month that the 14-year veteran took leave.

Just 36 hours after making 22 saves and earning his first shutout of the season and his 20th with Ottawa, Anderson decided to depart.

Anderson has had the support of his teammates and front office from the start.

“With the support of the entire organization we’ve provided Craig with a leave of absence so that he can attend to a personal matter at home,” Senators GM Pierre Dorion said in a statement. “While we are uncertain how long Craig may be away, he will continue to have support for as much time as is needed.

“We will respect his privacy and will have no further comment at this time.”

Craig Anderson is one of today’s few professional athletes that has his priorities straight.

The Illinois native played only seven games from December 2016 through February 2017.

As for Nicholle, she was able to announce good news regarding her treatment, and on April 17 wrote a blog post dedicated to husband Craig, dubbed “My Rock.”

Here s a portion of that post:

During this cancer journey, my husband definitely has shown the definition of a best friend.We cried and laughed together.We experienced situations that we never thought would come our way. He became my cheerleader, like I am for him on the ice. He pushed me on days where I didn’t think I was going to make it. He was the first to hold my hair when chemo didn’t agree with me, and when I was so weak he would carry me to the car and rush me to the hospital or hydration. On Christmas Day, I was admitted into the hospital, missing our kiddos, and found a way to smile drinking milkshakes and hospital chicken fingers. During the night he would watch over me, and check on me. Never once did he ever complain that he was tired or needed a break. His strength to be by my side is truly remarkable. I always think I can I ever repay him? I am truly blessed by GOD to have this man in my life.

Soon after, Nicholle told Craig “your team needs you.”

All Anderson did after his return to action was earn a 2.28 goals against average and a .926 save percentage with five shutouts in 40 games. And, he has been just as good in the playoffs with a 2.28 goals against average and a .920 save percentage while playing in all 14 games.

“She’s been strong through this time. It’s definitely been hard on her and our family and when times get tough you find strength — inner strength — that maybe you didn’t believe you had,” Anderson said.

Anderson said the tragedy has made him look at the game differently, “It makes the game feel like it’s just a game again,” he said. “When you’re growing up, the game of hockey is supposed to be fun and enjoyable. I think that sometimes gets lost as you get older and it becomes more of a job.”

Unbeknownst to Anderson, Nicholle surprised him and showed up at Game 6 of the first round in Boston where the Senators eliminated the Bruins in overtime.

There she was, dressed in her husband’s jersey and a special Senators cap with his number 41 on it.

The couple embraced following Ottawa’s series-clinching win.

With all that said, how can you not root for Craig Anderson?

Follow Bill on Twitter @LightningShout. You can also email him at: lightningshout@aol.com.