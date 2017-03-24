Sidney Crosby may be one of the best players in the NHL, but he’s not the golden boy he’s often made out to be.

A few days ago, in the team’s game against the Sabres, he slashed Ryan O’Reilly right in his crotch area, and it looked like it hurt. O’Reilly went down quick and hard, and was clearly in pain.

But the slash in the game that followed was exponentially worse.

Crosby slashed a piece of Marc Methot’s finger off during Thursday night’s game against the Senators, and somehow didn’t even receive a penalty. Team owner Eugene Melnyk was irate about it, and he believes Crosby should be suspended. He raised some great points, and NESN has the full story, so check it out.

