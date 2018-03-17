UMBC guard Jairus Lyles was nearly unstoppable in Friday’s 74-54 upset win over UVA. Lyles scored a game-high 28 points on 9-of-11 shooting, and was a thorn in the Cavaliers’ side throughout the Round of 64 matchup.

Everyone wanted to know what Lyle’s secret was, and it’s possible that peanut butter played a role in his epic performance.

No, seriously.

Lyles was spotted sitting on the bench late in the second half eating a peanut butter cracker, which you can see below.

Jairus Lyles making sure everyone knows he’s claiming that cracker pic.twitter.com/XMW172TTr0 — 𝙑𝙤𝙡𝘽𝙡𝙤𝙤𝙙 (@volblood) March 17, 2018

There’s a method to Lyles’ madness, though. He battled cramps in the second half, and it appeared as if he was licking the cracker to consume sodium, which is an essential electrolyte. Cramping can be due to low salt levels, so that’s probably why Lyles was enjoying the peanut butter cracker.

Cavaliers players and fans were probably wishing Lyles didn’t lick the cracker, as dominant as he was in the upset win.