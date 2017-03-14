It’s safe to say that two snowboarders who were recently at Breckenridge Ski Resort could not have predicted what was going to happen to them.

Cheri Luther and her friend were snowboarding on a course, when a wild moose came flying down the mountain after them. Luckily, it ended up galloping past them, and no one was attacked.

You can even hear someone yell “Oh my god, I don’t know where to go!” at one point.

That time a #moose chased @shamey08 and I down the run #breckenridge #snowboarding #homesweethome @bestofbreck #mooseontheloose A post shared by Cheri (@cherbearox) on Mar 10, 2017 at 8:59am PST

That’s not something you see every day, that’s for sure.

About Matt Birch



Matt manages all editorial operations for The Sports Daily. His work has been featured on MSN, Fox Sports, Yardbarker, SB Nation and Bleacher Report. Matt has also written for the Richmond Times-Dispatch. He enjoys eating good food, shooting hoops and making original, compelling stories go viral.

Email Twitter

