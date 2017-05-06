Team president Phil Jackson has absolutely destroyed the Knicks since he took over, and one can make the argument that they have the most barren roster of any NBA team. Things don’t look good for the future.

After acquiring veterans Derrick Rose and Joakim Noah in the offseason — both of which didn’t pan out — the team was moving toward a more “win now” approach over a rebuild.

That proved to be an awful decision.

The only thing Jackson has done right during his tenure was when he drafted Kristaps Porzingis with the fourth overall pick of the 2015 draft, and it’s possible that he may have just got lucky/stumbled upon the superstar.

But after all the turmoil in New York, with Carmelo Anthony on the way out, and the team years away from contending, Porzingis may not be happy staying there. And the Knicks could get a nice trade haul in return, with some young pieces to build around.

Porzingis skipped his exit meeting with the Knicks/Jackson last month, which caused speculation about him possibly being unhappy the state of the franchise. That has had a profound effect around the league, with other teams inquiring about possibly trading for him, according to Ian Begley of ESPN.com.

Porzingis has been with the Knicks for two seasons, averaging 16.1 points and 7.3 rebounds during his time there.

It’s unclear if anything will happen, but reading the tea leaves, Porzingis may not want to stick around during all this turmoil/the rebuilding effort over the next few years. The question is will the Knicks get what they want in return?