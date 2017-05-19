Teez Tabor intercepted eight passes and broke up 28 in three years at Florida and was named first-team All-SEC in 2015 and 2016.

He’s far from a can’t-miss cornerback prospect, however. His 4.62 in the 40-yard dash was second to last among defensive backs and his draft stock was muddled further when he aggravated his hamstring while working out for the Lions.

It was the Lions, as it turned out, who took a chance on Tabor. They drafted him in the second round with the 53rd pick.

Tabor told the team’s website that he’ll be ready for training camp.

Perhaps Tabor was destined to go to the Lions. NFL.com’s scouting report on him compared him to current Lions cornerback Darius Slay. That report also included this assessment from an AFC scout:

“With Vernon (Hargreaves) there last year he played with a lot more confidence. I don’t think he’s a lockdown cornerback. He’s a good football player and can cover in our league, but he’s also going to be a pain in the ass for whoever takes him.”

That scout was referring to Tabor’s suspensions at Florida for drug tests and also an argument with a teammate.

It shouldn’t be surprising, then, that Tabor has a chip on his shoulder. He plans to make everyone forget about his 40 time, telling the team’s website “We will re-visit this topic a couple years down the line.”

Before he makes good on that promise, Tabor has to put his money where his mouth is and be ready for training camp. A rookie, especially one who was doubted by so many teams, can’t afford to miss valuable time in training camp.