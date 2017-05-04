The NBA Playoffs are still in full swing, but some of the league’s bottom-feeders — such as the Lakers — are already looking toward next season.

And it all starts with the draft (followed by free agency).

The unnerving thing is a lot hinges on the draft lottery, and here’s why. The Sixers have the Lakers’ first-round pick, as it’s protected. So if LA manages to land a top-3 selection, they’ll get to keep it. If not, it goes to Philly.

This is important because the Lakers are reportedly “enamored” with Lonzo Ball, and would take the LA-area product if given the chance, according to Chad Ford of ESPN.com.

Imagine LaVar Ball being able to market his Big Baller Brand in LA? This would be like a match made in heaven for him, and he wouldn’t even need to relocate/move to do so. And the Lakers need a young superstar to build around who can score the ball. Lonzo certainly fits that mold.

But it all depends on what the lottery brings for the Lakers, and we’ll know in roughly two week’s time, so stay tuned. Regardless, the draft rumor mill is now in full swing.