NFL fans were supposed when cornerback Jason McCourty was released by the Titans on Thursday. It’s not like McCourty was set to earn that much money in 2017 — with a $7 million base salary — and he’s also in the final year of his contract.

It’s clear that other teams will be interested in the veteran cornerback. At 29 years of age, he still has a few good years left in the tank, and at $7 million, he’s affordable.

One of the teams that inquired about possibly trading for him in the past was the Patriots. He fits the defensive scheme, and it also makes sense to have him join his brother, Devin, in the secondary.

Yes, your first thought on the release of #Titans CB Jason McCourty is the same as mine. The #Patriots inquired about a trade in the past… — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 13, 2017

The move certainly makes sense on paper, with the Patriots shopping Malcolm Butler, due his contract status. NESN took a look at what the chances are that the Patriots take a flyer on him, so give it a read.