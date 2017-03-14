The Internet is going crazy over this recent selfie video from Will Smith, mainly because he has a striking resemblance to someone he once starred on “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” with.

Smith said he’s been wanting to bungie jump off the Victoria Falls Bridge for 20 years, and now he finally got the chance. He, of course, recorded it for the world to see as well.

Here’s the still photo/screencap that’s been drawing a lot of discussion stemming from the jump, though. Doesn’t Smith look like “Uncle Phil” (played by the late James Avery) in it?

If interested, here’s the entire video.

The resemblance is creepy.