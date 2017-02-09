Willie Cauley-Stein came from out of nowhere to throw down one of the best dunks of the season so far.

WCS may not be as talked about as some of the other forwards in the NBA, as far as his dunking ability goes, but as you’ll see in the video below, he can really get up.

Cauley-Stein saw more playing time during Wednesday night’s game against the Celtics with DeMarcus Cousins serving a suspension, and if you like sick dunks, then you’re probably pretty happy about it. WCS received an alley-oop from Darren Collison in the fourth quarter of the game, and even though he was nearly 10 feet from the basket, he took flight, caught the pass with one hand and threw down a monster dunk anyway.

https://twitter.com/TheCauldron/status/82957176307170099

I think I speak for everyone when I say WCS needs to get more minutes, because we need more dunks like that in our lives.