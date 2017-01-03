Another Watt brother will be entering the NFL in 2017.

University of Wisconsin linebacker T.J. Watt, who is the younger brother of Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt and San Diego Chargers fullback Derek Watt, announced on Tuesday he is declaring for the 2017 NFL draft.

Watt announced his decision with a tweet:

Watt, a redshirt junior, registered 11.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and 15.5 tackles for losses during Wisconsin’s 11-3 season. He led the Big 10 in sacks and was named a first-team All Big 10 selection for 2016.

At 6-5 and around 240 pounds, Watt will likely be coveted by teams running the 3-4 defense as a pass-rushing outside linebacker.