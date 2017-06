Steve Stricker is a hometown favorite among the fans who were at Erin Hills for the US Open over the past few days.

Stricker, who was born in Edgerton, now currently lives in Madison, and is known for his closeness to the state of Wisconsin.

As such, he was showered with praise by fans on Sunday as he walked the 18th hole with his wife. Check out this ovation.

What a moment. With his wife alongside him, Wisconsin native Steve Stricker receives a standing ovation on 18. #USOpen pic.twitter.com/NURtpw9InN — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 18, 2017

Stricker turned in a solid showing, finishing at -5, tied for 16th place.