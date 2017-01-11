Jason Smith provided us with a funny moment on Tuesday night, and unfortunately for him, it’s gone viral.

It happened during the team’s game against the Bulls, when Smith was attempting to close out and prevent Chicago from having a wide-open look at a corner three-pointer. He ran hard toward his opponent to contest the shot, but his feet didn’t really cooperate, and he ended up taking a headfirst slide toward the sideline.

Smith was asked about the comical moment after the game, and provided a honest yet funny take as to why it happened.

“I might’ve been a little gassed, and you know what, I gotta get out there,” he said. “But I was gonna contest high and my legs said no, so I just gave them like, you know, the field-goal kick where you kind of dive past them to give a little, you know, something to that effect. It worked.”

It did work, actually. The Bulls never got the shot off. Unfortunately for Smith, he provided a Shaqtin’ a Fool moment, and it won’t be going away anytime soon.