The Washington Wizards are in the mix for Paul George with an offer the Indiana Pacers might not be able to refuse.

According to a report by ESPN’s Zach Lowe, the Wizards are interested in a sign-and-trade deal for George involving Otto Porter Jr., who is a restricted free agent this summer, and a protected pick.

Porter is expected to command a lucrative contract after a career year in Washington that saw the former third overall pick average 13.4 points and 6.4 rebounds last season. He also shot 43.4 percent from behind the arc, which was fifth-best in the NBA last season.

George has indicated that he prefers to sign with the Los Angeles Lakers after next season. And while the addition of one of the league’s best two-way players would instantly make the Wizards a top contender in the East, that seems like a whole lot to be giving up for a player who is essentially going to be a one-year rental.

But Washington fell just one win short of advancing to the Finals last season, so maybe it feels like the timing is right to aggressively pursue a title with George.