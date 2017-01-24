The last time the Wizards and Celtics squared off, John Wall and Jae Crowder slapped each other during a heated exchange. They had to be separated by teammates, and it’s clear the two teams don’t like each other.

Washington trails Boston by 2.5 games in the standings, and they are taking Tuesday’s game seriously—like, real seriously. They’ll by wearing all-black during the game because of the magnitude of it, and that’s not something you usually see in January.

The Wizards aren’t the first team to do this against the Celtics. The Knicks did back in 2012-13, except that was a playoff game, so the circumstances were a bit different then.

Washington may be acting a bit dramatic here, but that’s OK, because tonight’s game is now must-see TV.