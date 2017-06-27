It sounds like the Boston Celtics are ready to get over the hump after falling three wins short of the NBA Finals in May.

Adrian Wojnarowski of The Vertical reports that the Celtics are working to land both Paul George and Gordon Hayward in the offseason. Hayward can opt out of his contract with the Utah Jazz and become an unrestricted free agent next month, while George is available via trade from the Indiana Pacers.

After seeing the Golden State Warriors win a championship with Kevin Durant, it makes perfect sense for the Celtics to buy into the idea of forming a superteam, much like the Warriors did last summer when they added the Oklahoma City Thunder star.

Most people seem to believe that Boston is only one piece away from being a title contender, and they’re not wrong for thinking that. Isaiah Thomas had his best season ever while simultaneously establishing himself as one of the game’s elite scorers, and the Celtics got solid production out of their young players, e.g., Avery Bradley, Marcus Smart, Jae Crowder, Kelly Olynyk and Jaylen Brown. On top of that, the Celtics added Duke star Jayson Tatum to their roster with the third overall pick in last week’s draft.

Boston is no doubt loaded with talent, but it lacks the star power to keep up with today’s superteams. Look at Golden State and Cleveland, they’ve met in the Finals three straight years now, and both teams have more than one star player. If the Celtics can add George and Hayward this offseason, they’re right up there with best teams in the NBA. And even if George is a one-year rental, then bolts for the Los Angeles Lakers next summer, it’s still worth it for the Celtics to pursue a trade. But as Wojnarowski has indicated, the Celtics “have a growing confidence” they can sign George to an extension.

The answer to the question is yes, adding George and Hayward would definitely make the Celtics a superteam. Anytime you get three All-Stars together on one team, all of them nearing the prime of their careers, that’s a good indication it’s a superteam. But will the Celtics be successful in making both acquisitions happen? We’ll find out soon enough.