Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is a marked man, and his on-field behavior has drawn the ire of opposing teams.

That was on display during Saturday’s game against West Virginia, when Mountaineers linebacker Xavier Preston delivered a shot right to Mayfield’s head. The Oklahoma quarterback dropped back to pass, feeling the pressure from Preston, and got rid of the ball just in time. Preston didn’t hold back, though, and delivered a late shot right to the side of Mayfield’s helmet.

This is just a straight-up dirty shot by WVU on Baker Mayfield. Player was not ejected. #Sooners pic.twitter.com/4lubXN5bHF — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 25, 2017

Preston was flagged for the cheap shot, but Mayfield got the last laugh, as that play ended up going for a touchdown.