Atlanta United came out on fire in the team’s first game in franchise history on Sunday night.

55,000 fans came out to Bobby Dodd Stadium and the energy was evident even before the game kicked off. Yamil Asad opened the scoring and helped ignite the fuse just 25 minutes into the game with this sweet goal.

YAMIL ASAD IS FOREVER AN ATLANTA UNITED LEGEND. pic.twitter.com/5vf11GGPWE — Dirty South Soccer (@DirtySouthSoc) March 6, 2017

Unfortunately for Atlanta, New York came back strong in the second half and rallied to win, 2-1.