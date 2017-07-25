New York Yankees phenom and rookie sensation, Aaron Judge, has been the toast of the town this season as the 25 year-old has a chance to win not just Rookie of the Year, but possibly the MVP award too. Of course there’s a large chunk of the season left to be played, but following a historic first half, the mammoth right fielder has had his name mentioned with the plethora of all-time great Yankee sluggers.

However, special advisor and former legendary Yankee great, Reggie Jackson, is keeping it real when it comes to Judge despite admitting that the newest New York superstar has a chance to be one of the greatest to ever do it.

Via TMZ:

Aaron Judge is killin’ it, but don’t go retiring his number just yet … so says Yankees legend Reggie Jackson, who told us the rookie phenom still has a lot more to prove. Mr. October was RAVING about Judge when we ran into him at LAX — saying he’s showing serious signs that he could be one of the best to ever do it — but notes, “One half season doesn’t make a great player.”

Apparently, Mr. October foresees some trouble coming down the road for Judge – as undoubtedly pitchers will make an adjustment as Major League staffs start to get more tape of Judge’s at-bats.

But Reggie warns it doesn’t get easier — Judge is gonna have to make some key adjustments if he wants to be one of the greats.

For the sake of Yankees fans and the team, lets hope Judge continues to wreak havoc on MLB pitchers as the dog days of summer begin to approach teams. With the Yankees reeling a bit over the past 20-25 games, New York needs their big bat more than ever to continue to carry the offense.

Check back in about 8 weeks…