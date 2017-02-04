It’s a shame that Yao Ming and James Harden never got to play alongside each other as Houston Rockets teammates. Harden joined the team just one year after Yao called it quits and retired, so we weren’t able to see what that potential pick-and-roll would’ve looked like, unfortunately.

Yao got his No. 11 jersey retired by the team on Friday night during halftime of their game against the Bulls, and got daps from the Rockets players during the ceremony.

No one was as animated as Harden, though. The Rockets star was the first one to congratulate Yao, and leaped into his arms to do so.

Yao’s reaction was pretty funny, as he was taken off-guard and clearly not expecting that (and neither were we).