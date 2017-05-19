Bat flips are already becoming a bit controversial, so Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig is finding other ways to show opposing pitchers that he absolutely destroyed their pitches.

Puig hit a monstrous home run off Edinson Volquez on Thursday night which traveled 442 feet.

It was also the hardest and longest home run he’s hit in his career.

Yasiel Puig's HR tonight was hit 111.2 MPH and projected at 442ft… The hardest and longest HR he's hit recorded by @statcast. — Daren Willman (@darenw) May 19, 2017

Given the magnitude of the moon shot, Puig made sure to take some extra time to stand and admire it, which Volquez probably didn’t appreciate, as pitchers aren’t really happy when guys pimp home runs.

Puig is off to a much better start than last season, and the Dodgers are benefiting from it.