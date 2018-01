Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig recently brought 11 young children from Cedars-Sinai Hospital to Dodger Stadium for a great cause.

Puig hosted Puig’s Pizza and Shave Party, and invited the kids battling cancer to help shave his head, so he could help show his support and stand behind them.

What a night. Thank you to everyone that came out tonight to support a great cause! #DodgersLoveLA pic.twitter.com/Nj2YH7Kpbr — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) January 26, 2018

'@YasielPuig joined @Dodgers and had his head shaved by 11 childhood cancer patients from @CedarsSinai to show love and support for those battling with cancer everywhere. #DodgersLoveLA 💇🏾‍♂️💙📸📹: @dodgers pic.twitter.com/VDMJSvw1A6 — YP Wild Horse Fdn (@WildHorseFDN) January 26, 2018

This great event was part of the Dodgers Love L.A. Community Tour. Props to Puig and his camp for spreading joy to the young kids.