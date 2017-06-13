Yasiel Puig sent a message to Indians fans during Tuesday’s game, and it wasn’t a very nice one.

It happened in the second inning of the game, when he crushed a pitch from Trevor Bauer into the stands.

Puig rounded the bases, and when he made his way back to the dugout, the Dodgers outfielder appeared to turn toward Indians fans and flipped them the double-bird.

#Dodgers Yasiel Puig goes yard and promptly flips #Indians fans the bird pic.twitter.com/1C1WUTG2i6 — The Eephus (@EephusPod) June 14, 2017

It’s unclear why Puig was upset with them, but we’re going to assume he had been heckled up to that point, which isn’t a surprise. Puig is a polarizing player, and some fans don’t care for his antics.