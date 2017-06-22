Dodgers slugger Yasiel Puig was up to his old tricks again, this time it happened in Wednesday’s game against the Mets.

It was Puig’s 12th home run of the year, which is already more than he hit last season, and he took his sweet time admiring it.

That didn’t go over well with the Mets players. Wilmer Flores appeared to say something to him as he rounded first base, and Travis d’Arnaud also let Puig know how he felt about it at home plate.

[VIDEO] Yasiel Puig three-run shot and Wilmer Flores mad. https://t.co/7pdA7aBFRD — Chad Moriyama (@ChadMoriyama) June 22, 2017

Numbers never lie — Puig really did take his sweet time jogging around the diamond.

Yasiel Puig's home run staredown and trot took 32.1 seconds, second-longest in MLB this year. Looked like Wilmer Flores said something. pic.twitter.com/exN5LqpPIz — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) June 22, 2017

He’s lucky a fight didn’t break out because of it, especially given how frustrated the Mets must be in getting destroyed by the Dodgers this series.