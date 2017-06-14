The punishment handed down to Yasiel Puig for flipping off Cleveland Indians fans is in, and it’s going to cost the Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder.

Major League Baseball executive Joe Torre announced Wednesday that Puig will be suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount. Puig is appealing the decision.

After hitting a home run in the second inning of Tuesday’s game, Puig flipped off some Indians fans as he was crossing him plate. The 26-year-old told reporters that he was being heckled in the on-deck circle.

“People were talking to me before the home run, and they talked to me after the home run,” he said through a translator. “I stooped to their level. It happened suddenly. It came out. There’s nothing I can do about it. There were about four of them. They were pretty close there.

“If I get fined, I can’t not pay it. I know I did it.”

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts spoke to his player about the incident, and said Puig regretted it.

“I made it clear I was not pleased with what he did,” Roberts said, via the Associated Press. “He understands how I felt — and he won’t do it again. To have us talking about obscene gestures, I don’t want to do that and he doesn’t want to do that.

“It’s something that he wishes didn’t happen. He didn’t appreciate what was being said, and he reacted.”

We’ll see if Puig wins his appeal and avoids the suspension. The Dodgers are in a tight race in the NL West, and riding a five-game win streak.