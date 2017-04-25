Yasiel Puig may have cooled down at the plate, but we all know that attempting to run on him is a very bad idea.

For some reason, the Giants, who have faced Puig numerous times in divisional matchups, attempted to do that during Monday night’s game. And yeah, you probably know how it ended.

It happened in the first inning of the game, when Buster Posey singled to right. Brandon Belt was on second at the time, and he tried to come around and score.

Puig charged the ball, picked it up on the run and uncorked an absolute laser to the plate. Yasmani Grandal applied the tag, and the game remained scoreless. Watch this dime of a throw.

Got the gunnn sheesh RT @FlyByKnite: Yasiel Puig. GOOD AT THE THROWING. pic.twitter.com/pym8xKnnQc — Richie Sosa (@RichRange) April 25, 2017

Just Puig doing Puig-like things. Maybe the Giants will learn next time.